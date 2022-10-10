AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rebound On OPEC Production Cut Announcement

October 10, 2022

Florida gas prices took an unexpected turn higher last week, up 16 cents per gallon over the course of four days, in what became the largest weekly increase since June.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.33 per gallon. That’s 7 cents more than the average price a week earlier.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.17. Sunday night a low of $3.14 could be found at a station on HIghway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, a few stations were below $3 a gallon.

“The jump at the pump came as a surprise, as this time a week ago, it appeared that the state’s gas tax holiday would pressure prices lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, things changed quickly after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. This sent oil and gasoline futures prices back to 5-week highs. As a result, the price for retailers to purchase gasoline jumped more than 30 cents, erasing any of the downward progress created by the 25 cent sales tax holiday.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 