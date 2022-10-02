Great Sunny And Cool Weather Continues
October 20, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
