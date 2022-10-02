Great Sunny And Cool Weather Continues

October 20, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

