Early Voting Opens Today. Here’s How It Works.

Early voting begins Monday and continues for nearly two weeks.

A total of 10 sites will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, November 5:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Boulevard, Century

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Main Library, 239 Spring Street

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device for persons with disabilities.

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during early voting hours at any of the ten area locations. If mailing, the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date.