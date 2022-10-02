Construction At Halfway Point On New FPL Solar Farm In McDavid. It’s The Second Of Three In North Escambia.

Construction has reach about the halfway point at the second of three Florida Power & Light solar farms in North Escambia.

The First City Solar Energy Center, located along Holland, Cox and Roach roads in McDavid, is on track to go into operation in early 2023, Kimberly Blair, FPL spokesperson, told NorthEscambia.com. The site will have more than 223,000 photovoltaic panels with a planned output of 75 megawatts.

The 300,000 solar panels at the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center on Bogia Road near McDavid have been in operation since early 2022 and were officially dedicated in March. It produces. enough electricity to power about 15,000 homes.

The Sparkleberry Solar Energy Center is planned for 553 acres south of the end of Pilgrim Trail. According to FPL, over 200,000 solar panels will generate nearly 75 megawatts — enough energy to also power 15,000 homes.

“Sparkleberry Solar Energy Center is fully permitted, and construction is expected to begin in early summer of 2023,” Blair said. “It is expected to go into operation in early 2024.”

Pictured: Construction is at about the halfway point for the First City Solar Energy Center in McDavid. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.