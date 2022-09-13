Wahoos Seek Local Youth Field To Renovate

September 13, 2022

For the 11th consecutive year, the Blue Wahoos and Waste Management have partnered to renovate an area youth athletic field and are accepting nominations from the community to select the field to be restored.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Waste Management and help renovate a local ballfield,” Blue Wahoos community relations manager Lauren Scott said. “Our mission is to improve the quality of life in our community, and helping provide children a great place to play sports locally will benefit families across our community.

The Blue Wahoos will be accepting nominations to choose a field to receive a makeover until September 20. Any local citizen or organization can submit a field by emailing Scott at LScott@BlueWahoos.com and including photos or video of the field and a short explanation of why the field should be considered. Fields must be within 40 miles of Blue Wahoos Stadium to be selected.

Pictured: The Wahoos renovated fields in 2017 at Cantonment (top), in 2018 at Century (first below) and in 2019 at NWE in Walnut Hill (bottom). NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

