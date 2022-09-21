This Last Day Of Summer Will Be Sunny And Hot

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.