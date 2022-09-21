This Last Day Of Summer Will Be Sunny And Hot
September 21, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
