Sunny, North Wind Today; Cooler Tonight, Low In The Upper 50s

September 13, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

