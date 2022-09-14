Sunny And Dry: Highs In The 80s, Lows In The 60s

September 14, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

