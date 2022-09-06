Slightly Lower Chance Of Scattered Rain Today
September 6, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
