Slightly Lower Chance Of Scattered Rain Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.