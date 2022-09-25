Slight Chance Of A Shower Today
September 25, 2022
For the latest on the tropics and Ian, click here.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 81.
