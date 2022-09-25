Slight Chance Of A Shower Today

September 25, 2022

For the latest on the tropics and Ian, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 81.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 