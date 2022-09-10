Scattered Showers For Saturday And Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.