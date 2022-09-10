Scattered Showers For Saturday And Sunday
September 10, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
