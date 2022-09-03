Scattered Showers And Storms For The Labor Day Weekend
September 3, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
