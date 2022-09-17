Ribbon Is Cut Opening The New Bellview Library (With Gallery)

September 17, 2022

The ribbon was cut Friday to officially open the new Bellview Library on Mobile Highway.

The 12,500 square foot facility features a unique origami-inspired design with a capacity to hold 480 people.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Inside, the library consists of a large open space divided into areas for a lobby, story time events, library service programs, leisure reading and more. The open floor plan provides entrances to other support spaces including multiple study rooms, a computer room and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) room. The library plans to hold skill-building classes, daily hands-on activities and more.

The library was funded by Local Open Sales Tax and library MSTU funds. It will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is located at 6425 Mobile Highway, at the corner of Mobile Highway and Belleview Avenue (across from The Farm produce market).

