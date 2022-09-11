Remembering: Our 9/11 Museum, World Trade Center Site Photos

The images are burned in our minds. The sight of two planes crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The site where the towers fell is a quiet spot in lower Manhattan that is home to 9/11 Memorial.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

The Memorial remembers and honors the 2,983 people who were killed in the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993. The design, created by Michael Arad and Peter Walker, consists of two reflecting pools formed in the footprints of the original Twin Towers and a plaza of trees. The Museum displays monumental artifacts linked to the events of 9/11, while presenting intimate stories of loss, compassion, reckoning and recovery that are central to telling the story of the 2001 and 1993 attacks and the aftermath.

The Museum’s mission is to bear witness to 9/11. This place of violence is resurrected into a place of peace; a safe gathering place to mourn, comfort, heal and think.

In late August, we took our NorthEscambia.com cameras to New York to bring you a look at the museum and reflection pools.

Quick facts:

There are 2,983 names on the 9/11 Memorial, honoring the 2,977 people killed at the three attack sites on September 11, 2001 and the six people killed in the February 26, 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center.

The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people. 2,753 people were killed in New York, 184 people were killed at the Pentagon and 40 people were killed on Flight 93.

The largest loss of life of rescue personnel in American history occurred on September 11, 2001. 343 FDNY firefighters, along with 37 Port Authority Police Department officers and 23 New York Police Department officers, were killed. In total, 441 first responders representing over 30 agencies died on 9/11.

The Memorial pools stand in the footprints of the Twin Towers. Each pool is one acre in size. There are 413 swamp white oak trees on the Memorial plaza, and one callery pear tree known as the Survivor Tree.

