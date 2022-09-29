ReImagine Cantonment Is Saturday With Free Food, Clothing And More

An outreach will be held Saturday in Cantonment to help those in need.

ReImagine Cantonment will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

“We want to love on the community and meet physical needs,” said organizer Linda English. “And do it all while showing people Jesus’ love.”

The faith-based event will include a 20,000 pound food giveaway, lunch, fishing lessons with free fishing rods, free tablets, baby diapers, HIV testing, clothing, and health tests. Absolutely everything is free. There will also be free children’s activities, including train rides, inflatables, face painting, games, popcorn, and a coloring contest with three participants winning a new bicycle.

ReImagine Cantonment is a project of Doers of the Word Ministry and is sponsored by numerous churches and other organizations, including NorthEscambia.com.

“We are excited and ready to serve,” English said.

Pictured: Reimagine Cantonment 2021. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.