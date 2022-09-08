Rain Through The Weekend, But A Hint Of Fall Next Week?

September 8, 2022

We will deal with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. But there’s a little hint of fall in the forecast for next week. Not real fall, but just a little cooler, with a low Tuesday night in North Escambia predicted to be 65 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

