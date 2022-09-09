Rain Likely For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.