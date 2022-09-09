Rain Likely For Friday

September 9, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 