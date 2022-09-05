Pop-Up Storms Continue For Labor Day

Happy Labor Day! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.