Northview Homecoming Parade Set For September 16. Here’s How To Enter For Free.

The Northview High School Homecoming Parade will take place Friday, September 16 with a longer route.

For free entry to participate in the parade, click here for a form (pdf). Registrations are due by September 6.

The parade will line up at noon and roll at noon from Northview High School. It will travel east on Highway 4 before turning on Bratt Road by the Travis Nelson Park, around the park to Ashcraft Road to Highway 99, travel north past Bratt Elementary School, turn back onto Highway 4 and end at Northview. Candy and other throws will not begin until the parade reaches the “Bratt Crossroads” at Highway 99 and Highway 4. (Note that Ashcraft Road has a very narrow shoulder with no place to park.)

In previous years, the parade has lined up at Bratt Elementary, but there is construction on that campus this year.

Here are some other changes to note for this year:

Only parade participants will be allowed to enter Northview’s campus.

Northview students will return to seventh period after the parade..

Parents picking up parade participants from NWE, Ernest Ward, or other youth organizations may park at the NHS baseball field to pick up the child.

Only parade floats should enter the NHS bus loop following the parade.

Pictured: Scenes from the 2021 Northview High School homecoming parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.