Northview Homecoming Parade Is Friday Afternoon

The Northview High School homecoming parade is set to roll through Bratt Friday afternoon.

The parade will line up at noon and leave Northview High School east on Highway 4 before turning on Bratt Road by the Travis Nelson Park, around the park to Ashcraft Road to Highway 99, travel north past Bratt Elementary School. C

The parade officially begins with candy and other throws when the parade reaches the “Bratt Crossroads” at Highway 99 and Highway 4. The parade will travel east on Highway 4 and end back at Northview. (Note that Ashcraft Road has a very narrow shoulder with no place to park, and marching students/participants may be bused or driven to the Bratt Crossroads.)

Here are some other changes to note for this year:

Only parade participants will be allowed to enter Northview’s campus.

Northview students will return to seventh period after the parade..

Parents picking up parade participants from NWE, Ernest Ward, or other youth organizations may park at the NHS baseball field to pick up the child.

Only parade floats should enter the NHS bus loop following the parade.

Pictured: Scenes from the 2021 Northview High School homecoming parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.