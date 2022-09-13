Mom Pleads In Tate Homecoming Queen Scandal Case, Sentenced To Probation

A no contest plea has been entered by the former school official accused of illegally accessing student information to help her daughter win the Tate High School homecoming queen crown.

Laura Carroll entered the plea to one count of felony unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and adjudication was withheld by Judge Coleman Robinson.

Carroll was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay costs or perform community service, and pay the cost of her probation supervision, according to court documents.

All additional charges were dropped, including one count each of felony offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices; felony criminal use of personally identifiable information, and conspiracy to commit these offenses.

Carroll, former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, and her daughter Emily Rose Grover were charged by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in March 2021.

In January, Grover entered a pre-trial diversion program that resulted in the charges against her being dismissed in March 2022.