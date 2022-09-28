Linda Slate Garrick

Linda Slate Garrick, age 79, of Atmore, AL passed away on September 27, 2022 in Atmore, AL. She was born on June 24, 1943 in Jay, FL to Rupert Eugene and Gussie Lou Eddins Jackson. She was a member of Canoe Church and a retired seamstress with Vanity Fair. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald H. Slate, Sr.; her son, Ronald H. Slate, II; her baby brother, Anthony Jackson and her sister, Evelyn Sullivan.

She is survived by her children: Tony (Sandra) Slate of Bratt, FL, Tim (Liezel) Slate of Atmore, AL, Rusty (Tracey) Slate of Atmore, AL and Melanie (Thomas) Guy of Atmore, AL; her grandchildren: DeWayne Slate, Casey Little, Natalie Rodgers, Ronnie Slate, III, Magen Weaver, Jarvis Slate, John Wayne Slate and T.J. Jarrell along with twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, AL with Bro. Willie Armstrong officiating. Interment will follow in Cora Baptist Church Cemetery in Jay, FL.

Active pallbearers will be DeWayne Slate, Jarvis Slate, Bo Slate, Duck Weaver, Ronnie Slate, III and Mark Rodgers.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canoe Church Cemetery Fund:

Chris Black

166 Nichols Avenue

Atmore, AL 36502

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.