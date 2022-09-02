Limited Services Today At Molino Tax Collector Office; No Concealed Licenses

The Escambia County Tax Collector Office in Molino will be offering limited services on Friday due to “unforeseen staffing issues”.

Tax Collector Scott Lunsford and concealed weapons license services will not be available in the Molino office on Friday.

He said service times may be delayed on other services, but they will be working as fast as possible with a limited staff.

Lunsford said he hopes the office will be running as normal when it reopens next Tuesday, following the Labor Day holiday.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.