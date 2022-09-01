Just A Few Showers Thursday; Rain Chance Increases By Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.