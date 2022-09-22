It’s The First Day Of Fall. Expect A High Of About 95

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.