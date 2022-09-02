High Chance Of Scattered Showers And Storms
September 2, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Comments