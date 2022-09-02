High Chance Of Scattered Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.