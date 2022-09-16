Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is the high school football schedule for games in the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Elberta at Northview

Navarre at Tate

Choctawhatchee at Pine Forest

Fort Walton Beach at Escambia

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Pensacola Catholic

Milton at Gulf Breeze

Pace at Crestview

Bye: Jay, Washington, West Florida Pensacola.

ALABAMA

Excel at Flomaton

Jackson Academy at Escambia Academy

Wilcox Central at Escambia County (Atmore)

Hillcrest Evergreen at W.S. Neal

T.R. Miller at Orange Beach

Pictured: Northview beat Tate 34-25 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.