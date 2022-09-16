Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

September 16, 2022

Here is the high school football schedule for games in the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Elberta at Northview
Navarre at Tate
Choctawhatchee at Pine Forest
Fort Walton Beach at Escambia
Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Pensacola Catholic
Milton at Gulf Breeze
Pace at Crestview
Bye: Jay, Washington, West Florida Pensacola.

ALABAMA

Excel at Flomaton
Jackson Academy at Escambia Academy
Wilcox Central at Escambia County (Atmore)
Hillcrest Evergreen at W.S. Neal
T.R. Miller at Orange Beach

Pictured: Northview beat Tate 34-25 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

