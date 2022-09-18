Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road to West of Pine Forest Road - Work will begin the week of Monday, Sept. 19 on a $7.5 million project to resurface Mobile Highway (U.S. 90), from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297). The project also includes the following improvements: Installation of a new traffic signal at Klondike Road and signal improvements at Blue Angel Parkway. Renewing guardrail, signage, and pavement markings. Improving various drainage structures. Widening for turn lane additions, to include five-foot “keyhole” bicycle lanes, at the Woodside Road, Klondike Road, and Millview Road intersections.

During construction, drivers may encounter temporary traffic shifts and intermittent lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The project is estimated for completion in early 2024.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. The other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications are also in place while work is underway.

I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound. I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound. I-110 northbound ramp to Davis Highway.



Davis Highway on-ramp to I-110 southbound. I-10 eastbound ramp to I-110 southbound

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 23 for construction operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Motorists will encounter a temporary eastbound traffic shift beginning Friday, Sept. 16. The shift will decrease the bike lane from four-feet to two-feet as two lanes of eastbound traffic will remain on the bridge.

– Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime and daytime lane closures the Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 23 for construction activities.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.