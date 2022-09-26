Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Advisories

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. The other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications are also in place while work is underway.

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Pace Boulevard from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on Pace Boulevard and side streets, between Cervantes Street and Barrancas Avenue Sunday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work will continue for several weeks as crews work to adjust manholes, and mill and pave the roadways. In addition, pedestrians will encounter alternating sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard, between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29), while crews make sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access the sidewalks on the other side of Pace Boulevard.

Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) from Brent Lane to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures at the W Street intersection from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 as crews install pedestrian signal upgrades.

I-10 at the Interstate 110 (I-110) Interchange – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the following ramps Sunday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for install thermoplastic pavement markings:

I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound. I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound. I-110 northbound ramp to Davis Highway.



Davis Highway on-ramp to I-110 southbound. I-10 eastbound ramp to I-110 southbound

Sorrento Road Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road – Drivers will encounter the following lane closures Sunday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.: Reduction to one lane and traffic flagging operation from the Theo Baars Bridge to Innerarity Point Road as crews mill and pave the roadway. Reduction to one lane and traffic flagging operations between Doug Ford Road and Bauer Road as crews perform shoulder widening and drainage work.

Drivers will encounter the following lane closures Sunday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.: Barrancas Avenue Routine Maintenance from Manchester Street to the Bayou Chico Bridge – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on Barrancas Avenue and side streets, between Manchester Street and the Bayou Chico Bridge, Sunday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 29 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction operations.

Alcanize Street (State Road (S.R.) 291) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance Between La Rua Street and Belmont Street – Motorists will encounter nighttime road closures beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 30 for underground utility maintenance. Traffic will be detoured to La Rua and Belmont Streets in order to avoid the one block road closure.

Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) Routine Maintenance near Green Acres Drive – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Sunday, Sept. 25 for paving operations.

West Garden Street (U.S. 98) Routine Utility Maintenance Between Tarragona Street and Jefferson Street – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for utility maintenance.

S.R. 97 Routine Maintenance near South Highway 99 at the new Dollar General – Motorists will encounter a lane closure Sunday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

– Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I- 10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime and daytime lane closures Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 for construction activities.

U.S. 98 Turn Lane Construction at Rosewood Avenue – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures Monday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 29 for construction activities

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.