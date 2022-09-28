Here Are The Library Books That Teacher, School Board Member Want Reviewed

As we first reported Monday, the Language Arts Department chair at Northview High School and the chairman of the Escambia County School Board are calling for the immediate removal of about books from school libraries until they can be reviewed.

Vicki Baggett has taught for over 30 years, with the last two decades at Northview. She’s compiled a growing list of over 115 books that she says are inappropriate in schools, mostly due to sexual language and graphic drawings that she believes actually violate Florida’s obscenity laws.

School Board Chairman Kevin Adams has called for the removal of the books until they can go before a review committee. They are not calling for the books to be banned, unless they violate state or federal obscenity laws. They do, however, want parental permission for students to read any of the books that pass a committee.

Baggett provided us with a 14-page list of the books, detailing exactly what she believes is wrong. The list was emailed to Escambia School District officials in four parts, beginning August 5 and ending September 14.

Due to the explicit descriptions on her list, we have chosen to make the book list available in two versions. The first is an edited list that details only the name of each book, the author and an indication if is available in elementary, middle or high school libraries in Escambia County. We are also making an unedited version available, exactly as Baggett presented to the school district.

For the edited list, without graphic descriptions, click or tap here.

The following link will load the complete, unedited list. It contains vulgarities, numerous graphic sexual references, references to bestiality and other material that some readers may find disturbing. It is not appropriate for all ages. Clicking the link signifies that you are 18 or older. For the unedited list, click or tap here.

Both lists are information as provided by Baggett to the school district. The accuracy of the information in both documents has not been independently verified by us. It is being presented as a copy of public records.

