Good Chance Of Scattered Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of thunderstorms, then showers and thunderstorms after 7am. High near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%.