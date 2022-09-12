FWC Hunter Safety Course This Week At Molino Library

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering a free hunter safety internet-completion course in Molino on Wednesday, September 14 at 6 p.m.. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Participants must take the online course before attending this class.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling FWC safety instructor Paul Averill at (850) 982-8070 for more information.