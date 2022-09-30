Friday Night Football Schedule

September 30, 2022

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate at Milton
  • Pine Forest at Fort Walton Beach
  • West Florida at Walton
  • Destin at Jay
  • Escambia at Booker T. Washington
  • Pensacola Catholic at Pensacola High
  • Gulf Breeze at Pace
  • Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Baker
  • Bye: Northview, Navarre

ALABAMA

  • Hooper Academy at Escambia Academy
  • Flomaton at Thomasville
  • Jackson at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • Cottage Hill at W.S. Neal
  • Bayside Academy at T.R. Miller

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Baker last Friday night for the first time in a decade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

