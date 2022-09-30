Friday Night Football Schedule
September 30, 2022
Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate at Milton
- Pine Forest at Fort Walton Beach
- West Florida at Walton
- Destin at Jay
- Escambia at Booker T. Washington
- Pensacola Catholic at Pensacola High
- Gulf Breeze at Pace
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Baker
- Bye: Northview, Navarre
ALABAMA
- Hooper Academy at Escambia Academy
- Flomaton at Thomasville
- Jackson at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Cottage Hill at W.S. Neal
- Bayside Academy at T.R. Miller
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Baker last Friday night for the first time in a decade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
