Friday Night Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate at Milton

Pine Forest at Fort Walton Beach

West Florida at Walton

Destin at Jay

Escambia at Booker T. Washington

Pensacola Catholic at Pensacola High

Gulf Breeze at Pace

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Baker

Bye: Northview, Navarre

ALABAMA

Hooper Academy at Escambia Academy

Flomaton at Thomasville

Jackson at Escambia County (Atmore)

Cottage Hill at W.S. Neal

Bayside Academy at T.R. Miller

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Baker last Friday night for the first time in a decade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.