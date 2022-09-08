FDLE Charges Escambia Man With Child Solicitation

An Escambia County man was arrested Wednesday by the Florida Department for child solicitation.

James Darwin Willman, age 31 of Bowman Avenue, is charged with two counts of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child, seven counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device or equipment, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. All charges are third-degree felonies.

The investigation began in August when agents, posing as a 14-year-old female, started communicating with Willman via an online dating website. Willman sent the agent’s 14-year-old persona several photographs of his exposed genitalia and requested nude photographs of the minor. He also agreed to travel and meet the agent’s 14-year-old persona, describing sexual acts he wanted to perform with her.

Willman was booked into the Escambia County Jail on $100,000 bond.