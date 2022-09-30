Fall Tradition: Pumpkins Have Arrived At Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

It’s a sure sign of fall in Cantonment.

The pumpkins have arrived at the Allen Memorial United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch.

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are available under the big tent on Highway 29 near Neal Road from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Allen Memorial United Methodist Men have sponsored the Pumpkin Patch since 1995.

The Northview High School NJROTC took part in a community service project to unload the pumpkins and place them under the tent.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.