Contractor Hits Water Main In McDavid; Boil Water Notice Issued For Some Central Customers

A contractor working in McDavid Tuesday hit a water main causing a water outage for Central Water Works customers from South Century Boulevard to Byrneville Road.

The leak was valved off and water service returned to most customers in the area within the hour.

A precautionary boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Customers can monitor their phone, texts and emails from Central Water Works, and this story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.