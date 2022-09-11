Conine Hits Record-Breaking Blast As Blue Wahoos Fall 6-4

Griffin Conine solidified his place atop the Pensacola Blue Wahoos’ single-season home run leaderboard, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Wahoos dropped their game to the Tennessee Smokies 6-4 on Saturday night.

Conine blasted an opposite-field two-run shot in the sixth inning for his 24th home run of the season, surpassing Peyton Burdick’s 2021 total to become the franchise’s home run king. Conine also tied Aristedes Aquino, who hit 37 home runs for Pensacola in 2017 and 2018, atop the club’s all-time home run list with seven games to play in the regular season.

The Smokies took an early 1-0 lead against Cody Mincey (L, 5-6) in the first inning, as Zach Davis singled and stole second before Bryce Ball drove him in with an RBI double. Pensacola tied it up in the second with a solo homer from Will Banfield, but Tennessee jumped ahead for good in the third with a two-run homer from Chase Strumpf and RBI single from Andy Weber.

Pensacola finally mounted a threat against Tennessee starter Ben Brown (W, 3-0) in the fifth inning, loading the bases with one out. Demetrius Sims lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home one run, but Brown struck out Nasim Nuñez to strand the potential tying runs in scoring position.

Miguel Amaya provided some insurance for the Smokies in the fifth with a solo home run, and it proved useful as Conine’s two-run homer against Kyle Johnson in the sixth drew Pensacola to within a run at 5-4. Tennessee would get a run back in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Cole Roederer, and Bailey Horn (S, 4) got the final six outs to earn the save in a 6-4 final.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Smokies on Sunday afternoon.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos