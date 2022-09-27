Cold Front Brings A Little Cooler Weather

September 27, 2022

For the latest on Hurricane Ian, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

