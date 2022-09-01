Celebrate 25 Years Of Harry Potter A Your Local Library (With Schedule)
September 1, 2022
West Florida Libraries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter with programs at each branch.
There will be a versity of games, crafts and other activities. All ages are welcome.
The programs will be held as follows:
- Saturday, Sept. 3, 1-2:30 p.m. – Century Library
- Tuesday, Sept. 6, 3-4:30 p.m. – Westside Library
- Thursday, Sept. 8, 4-5:30 p.m. – Southwest Library
- Tuesday, Sept. 13, 3-4:30 p.m. – Tryon Library
- Thursday, Sept. 15, 3-4:30 p.m. – Molino Library
- Saturday, Sept. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m. – Bellview Library
- Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3-4:30 p.m. – Genealogy Library
- Thursday, Sept. 29, 3-4:30 p.m. – Pensacola Library
