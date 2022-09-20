Cantonment Man Gets 127.5 Months After Pleading In Child Porn Case

A Cantonment man took a plea deal in a child porn case and was sentenced to prison prior to jury selection Monday.

Patrick Taylor Wynn, 31, pleaded no contest and found found guilty of 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced by Judge Coleman Robinson to 127.5 months in state prison with credit for just over two years served in the county jail awaiting trial since his July 2020 arrest.

As part of the plea arrangement, 10 additional child porn charges against Wynn were dropped, as were charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ian Lopez, Wynn’s roommate, was also charged in the case and received just over 10.5 years in prison in a plea deal last December.

In 2020, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office receive a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 5,208 upload files of apparent child pornography. The user account information, including the username “John Appleseed”, user id, email and IP address were provided.

The IP address was traced to an address in the 4000 block of Pebble Creek Drive, where the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant .

A resident of the home described Wynn and Lopez as partners that had recently moved to 3061 Wiggins Lane in Cantonment.

Wynn told deputies that he viewed adult pornography, but when questioned further he requested an attorney, according to an arrest report.

Deputies found a thumb drive in a master bathroom connected to Lopez’s room that contained at least 20 images of obvious child pornography, the report states. A SD card containing at least 20 child porn videos, a thumb drive with 20 more child porn videos, and portable hard drive with three child pron videos were located in Wynn’s bedroom, the arrest report states.

The videos pertained to male children between about five and 15-years old engaged in sexual activity, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Also in Wynn’s bedroom, the ECSO reported they found a pipe and crystal methamphetamine.

A preliminary digital forensics examination conducted on Wynn’s iPhone found an account matching the reported storage account containing 5,208 child pornography images, the ECSO said.