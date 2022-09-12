Boil Water Notice For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers On Williams Ditch Road

Due to a water main break, Cottage Hill Water Works has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Williams Ditch Road.

Cottage Hill Water Works advises residents of the area that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or as an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions call (850) 968-5485.

This story will be updated when the notice is rescinded.