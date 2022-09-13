Boil Water Notice For Chipper Road, Tyler Lane Areas

Due to a hydrant repair, Cottage Hill Water Works has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers around East Chipper Road, South Chipper Road and Tyler Laine.

Cottage Hill Water Works advises residents of the area that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or as an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions call (850) 968-5485.

This story will be updated when the notice is rescinded.