A Few Storms Today, Turning A Little Bit Cooler By Monday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.