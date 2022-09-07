50-50 Shot Of Showers And Storms For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.