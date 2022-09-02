Atmore Woman Charged With Multiple Attempted Murder Counts After Parking Dispute

September 22, 2022

For the third time this month, the Atmore Police Department has made an attempted murder arrest. And this time, it started with a disturbance over a parking space that ended with shots fired.

Police said 37-year old Brandie Renee Patterson began to argue with her neighbor and several of the neighbor’s friends over parking.

“Patterson ran into her apartment, retrieved her handgun, ran back outside and fired several times at the victims. Patterson went into her apartment,” said Sgt. Darrell McMann. Officers reported recovering a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Patterson, aka Brandie Webb, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond on “multiple counts” of attempted murder, police said.

Earlier this month, 34-year old Norman Collins Lambert was charged with two counts of attempted murder of an Atmore firefighter and police officer after allegedly driving at them at a mobile home fire scene.

And, in an unrelated incident, 31-year old Eric Montrey Frye was charged with several counts of attempted murder after he reportedly drove past a residence on Curtis Street and fired twice.

Written by William Reynolds 

 