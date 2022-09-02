Atmore Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Alleged Drive-by Shooting

September 21, 2022

An Atmore man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged drive-by shooting.

Eric Montrey Frye, 31, drove past a residence on Curtis Street and fired twice, according to the Atmore Police Department.

One of the victims followed Frye and provided an update on his location. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Frye’s vehicle, and he “made several evasive maneuvers and pulled into a driveway”, according to Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Frye was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

