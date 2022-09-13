Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Atmore Police Officer, Firefighter

September 13, 2022

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a firefighter and police office in Atmore.

Norman Collins Lambert, 34, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and obstructing government operations.

Sunday, the Atmore Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on South Road. As they were leaving the property, Lambert drove onto the property recklessly at a high rate of speed, according to police.

“Lambert nearly struck a firefighter as he drove to the rear of the property and was driving in circles in the mud,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “An officer approached the area where Lambert was still revving his engine and driving recklessly in the mud and was almost struck by Lambert before becoming bogged down in the mud again.”

Lambert was taken into custody after his vehicle became stuck in the mud.

The obstruction charge was due to Lambert interfering with firefighters who were gathering up their equipment.

Lambert remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

There was no one at home at the time of the fire. The trailer was a total loss.

Written by William Reynolds 

 