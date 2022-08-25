Woman Accused Of Embezzling $165K From Church, Bible College

A church secretary is facing charges for allegedly taking over $160,000 from her employer.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, on one count of organized scheme to defraud and one count of grand theft, both first-degree felonies. She was secretary at Faith Baptist Church and Faith Bible College from 2008 to 2021 where her husband was an assistant pastor, according to court documents.

The investigation began in February 2022 when FDLE agents looked into allegations of potential embezzlement by employees of a local church. Investigators conducted forensic audits of the church’s finances and interviewed Hively.

According to FDLE, Hively embezzled approximately $164,716 from her employer between 2015 and 2021.

The investigation showed that Hively, whose duties included writing checks to pay church bills, would write checks from the church or Bible college and deposit them into her personal bank account. FDLE said approximately 232 checks were made out to Lisa Hively or her husband, Christopher Hively. Investigators say that she then altered the church’s financial ledger to disguise the checks as payments for services rendered to the church.

Hively surrendered at the Escambia County Jail and was released on a $30,000 bond.