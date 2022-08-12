Unsettled Pattern With Showers, Storms Continues Today
August 12, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Comments