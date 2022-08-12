Unsettled Pattern With Showers, Storms Continues Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.