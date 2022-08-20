Today Is The Last Day To Vote Early In Escambia County

Saturday is the final day for to vote early in the 2022 Primary Election in Escambia County.

There are 10 locations open Saturday in Escambia County:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Boulevard, Century (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

On Election Day, Tuesday, August 23, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during early voting hours at any of the ten area locations.